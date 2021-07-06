Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick Offers Half-Off Adoption Fees Through July, 2021

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is over capacity for animals and is offering a 50% reduction in adoption fees for all animals through the end of July.

“Finding loving homes for all of Calvert County’s animals is our top priority” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “Offering reduced fees will free up room in the shelter for animals in need and allow residents to find the perfect addition to their home – whether that be a dog, cat, rooster, rabbit or any other animal of any age.”

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

