AUDIO: Police Investigating Man Shot Multiple Times in Waldorf

July 6, 2021

UPDATE @ 11:30 p.m., audio of dispatch added.

7/6/2021 @ 10:45 p.m : On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at approximately 10:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Hanover Court in Waldorf, for a reported gunshot victim.

The 911 caller reported the victim was shot five or six times.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. A helicopter was requested.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the single victim to an area trauma center.

Firefighters told Maryland State Police Flight Medics the victim appeared to have 7 or 8 gunshot wounds. The victim was conscious, alert and breathing while talking to fire/EMS personnel.

Police searched the area for two male suspects, and utilized K9 units to conduct tracks.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

