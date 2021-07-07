National Night Out for Calvert County Set for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Tuesday, August 3, 2021, is National Night Out in Calvert County. Sponsored locally by the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. (CAASA) in partnership with the Maryland State Police, Barrack “U” and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, this is a great opportunity for residents to promote the best of their neighborhoods.

Local agencies will attend the events to share information/resources and law enforcement officers and the county’s Fire, Rescue and EMS personnel will be on hand at many of the locations.

Please note that Patuxent View is holding their NNO event on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

National Night Out is designed to:

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

CAASA extends its appreciation to SMECO for their financial support of National Night Out. For more information, contact CAASA at 410-535-3733.



Locations/Times: Bayside Forest 6 p.m. – Common Beach Area Calvert County Office on Aging (Calvert Pines) 5:30 p.m. – 450 W Dares Beach Rd., Prince Frederick Carroll Western U.M. Church 4 p.m. – 2325 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick Foxwood

6 to 8 pm – 1978 Foxwood Lane, Lusby Huntingtown Citizens’ Association 6 – 8 p.m. – 4300 Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown (Meet at the picnic benches) Long Beach Civic Association 6 – 8 p.m. Community Center 5845 Calvert Blvd., St. Leonard The Meadows 6 – 9 p.m. – 7110 Persimmon Lane, Owings Northeast Community Center 6 – 8 p.m. – Kellam’s Field, Chesapeake Beach Oakland Hall 6 p.m. – Playground (community entrance-Intersection of Oakland Hall Rd & Saint Margaret Blvd) Prince Frederick Patuxent View Community Assoc. * SATURDAY, August 7th 4 – 7 p.m. Corner lot at Seagull Beach Road and Dawn Drive, Prince Frederick Prince Frederick Crossing 6 – 8 p.m. – Clubhouse, Thoroughbred Drive, Prince Frederick Prince Frederick Village, Prince Frederick Seniors, Calvertowne Town Homes 5 p.m. – 340 Fair Ground Road, Prince Frederick Queensberry 6 – 8 p.m. – 1434 Bidwell Ln, Huntingtown



