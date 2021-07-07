Drowning Victim Flown to Area Treatment Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After 30 Minute Search in Calvert County

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at approximately 11:38 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to Lake Lariat in the area of the 390 block Thunderbird Drive in Lusby, for the reported water rescue.

The 911 caller reported she couldn’t find her husband, who she last observed swimming in the lake approximately 10 minutes before the 911 call was made.

Firefighters from Solomons, St. Leonard, and multiple surrounding departments responded to the scene along with the Calvert County Dive Team.

Divers located the adult male victim at approximately 12:06 p.m., rescue crews immediately started CPR.

Approximately 18 minutes later, emergency medical personnel regained a pulse (ROSC), with the victim showing signs of a STEMI (Heart attack). Trooper 7 was requested back to the area to transport the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the Chesapeake Ranch Airport and transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

