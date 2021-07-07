U.S. Park Police Eagle Rescues Three Stranded Boaters, and Two Firefighters from Nanjemoy Creek

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8:45 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the Nanjemoy Creek, in the area of Bird Dog Place, for the reported boat in distress and taking on water.

The 911 caller reported the boat ran aground and was actively taking on water. The three occupants had flashlights, cellphones and a whistle. The occupants reported they were safe on land.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Department of Natural Resources, along with Aviation support was requested to respond.

Within 20 minutes of the 911 call, Shallow Water Boat 4 advised they could hear the victims whistle, and observed the subjects shining their flash lights, however, they could not access the location due to the shallow water.



Airboat 8 responded as well and found a nearby channel within 70 yards of the three victims. Crews reported the water within the channel was just 3 to 4 inches of water and became too narrow for the rescue boat due to the low tide.

While trying to back out of the channel, Airboat 8 became stuck.

After unsuccessful attempts to free the vessel, firefighters coordinated with the incident command and the three victims who advised they could hear and see the rescue boat and volunteered to walked to Airboat 8.

The three victims safely walked to Airboat 8 and attempted to free the vessel, which was unsuccessful.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 2 arrived in the area a short time later and performed a hoist rescue and removed two males and one female onto the helicopter and transported them to an area landing zone located at the Friendship Farm Park. All three occupants from the vessel in distress denied any injuries.

Eagle 2 then responded back to Airboat 8 and rescued the two firefighters on board.

Firefighters will be returning in the early morning after high tide arrives to retrieve their vessel.

No injuries were reported and all fire and rescue services returned to service after approximately 4 hours.

The Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department Airboat 8 is often utilized where other fire and rescue boats are unable to access. As of 2018, Airboat 8 is the only Fire/Rescue boat of its kind in Southern Maryland, and it is an invaluable asset often used in Southern Maryland along with mutual aid to Virginia for water rescues, it has even been used to ventilate a large warehouse after a fire in Prince George’s County in 2019.