Washington D.C. Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Fighting Police Officers in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the attempted murder and assault of two police officers this weekend. The suspect is 29-year-old Demetri Reese of the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Washington DC.

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, shortly after midnight, officers on patrol in the 6000 block of Riggs Road in Chillum conducted a traffic stop on a car for multiple traffic violations.

Reese was the front seat passenger of that car. As one officer spoke to the driver, Reese was observed putting on his shoes and tried to exit the car on the passenger side.

A second officer who was standing by the passenger door, attempted to keep the door closed. Reese then forcibly pushed open the door, striking the officer with the door. That officer took hold of Reese in order to control him.



As Reese was taken to the ground, he reached into his waist area and grabbed a loaded gun. As the officer struggled with Reese, Reese shot his gun, striking himself in the leg.

Two additional officers then grabbed Reese’s hand while he was still holding the gun. Reese attempted several times to rack the slide of the gun. An officer on scene tased Reese in order for him to let go of the gun. From the time Reese first fired the gun, it took multiple officers more than 40 seconds to wrestle the gun out of his hand.

No PGPD officers discharged their duty weapons during this encounter.

After the gun was secured, officers on scene treated Reese’s self-inflicted leg wound. One of the officers also suffered a hand injury and required treatment at a hospital. Reese was also transported for treatment. He was released a short time later and taken for questioning.

Reese is now charged with the attempted murder of one officer and for assaulting a second officer. He also faces several other charges to include a firearm possession with a felony conviction.

He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

