Operational Changes Announced for SMCHD COVID-19 Testing Sites

Due to limited testing volume, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) COVID-19 testing will no longer be offered at the School-Based Health Centers at Spring Ridge and Margaret Brent Middle Schools after Friday, July 9, 2021.

Effective Monday, July 12, 2021, COVID-19 testing will be offered with extended summer hours at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown and Harm Reduction Program office Lexington Park.

SMCHD COVID-19 Testing (effective July 12, 2021) Locations:

SMCHD Main Office at 21580 Peabody Street in Leonardtown

Monday – Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Harm Reduction Program office at 46035 Signature Lane in Lexington Park

Monday – Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m

Drive-thru (walk up available for vehicles over 6’10” or residents on foot)

No appointment or doctor’s order needed for testing

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Available for those who live or work in St. Mary’s County

More information on local COVID-19 testing is available at smchd.org/covid-19-testing. For more information about COVID-19 updates and information, visit smchd.org/coronavirus.