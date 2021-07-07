Youth Gun Violence Task Force Arrest Lexington Park Man on Handgun Charges

On June 6, 2021, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Eric Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

Deputies did not locate any victims, but several shell casings were located on scene. The Youth Gun Violence Task Force continued the investigation and on July 6, 2021, Keion Steven James Brooks, age 22 of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Keion Steven James Brooks was charged with the following:

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Brooks was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he remains incarcerated on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this incident or gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force is a collaborative effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County to ensure the safety and security of all residents, through the arrest and prosecution of those seeking to do harm unto others through gun violence.