St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conducting Roadside Sobriety Checkpoint on Saturday Evening

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Maryland State Police, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Saturday evening, July 10, 2021.

The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on Three Notch Road/Route 235 in the Lexington Park area where law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers passing through the checkpoint for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and efficient tools used in efforts to combat impaired driving. Advance notification of sobriety checkpoints gives motorists the opportunity to make informed decisions by preventing and deterring impaired driving. Advance notifications are also required by law for the validity of a sobriety checkpoint.

Sheriff Tim Cameron advises the residents of St. Mary’s County to drive sober, or to make arrangements for a sober driver.

