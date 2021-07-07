Flash Flood Watch Issued, Self Service Sandbags Available for St. Mary’s County Citizens

July 7, 2021
St. Mary’s County will offer self-service sandbags Thursday, July 8, 2021, for citizens wishing to prepare.
Sandbags will be available Thursday, July 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following St. Mary’s County Convenience Center locations:
  • Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road
  • St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road
  • Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road
Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

