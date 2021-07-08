Sandbags Available to Help Calvert County Residents Protect Property

Due to predicted heavy rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Elsa, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags will be available Thursday, July 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stafford Road Salt Dome, located at 335 Stafford Road in Barstow.

Citizens should bring a shovel to fill bags themselves; county staff will not be on hand to assist. Sandbags are limited to 20 per person.

It is important to stay informed through official channels, as information may change rapidly. Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

Updates will appear on the Calvert County Government website, www.CalvertCountyMd.gov, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and Comcast channel 6/1070 HD.