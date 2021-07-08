St. Mary’s County Has Declared a State of Emergency in Advance of Tropical Storm Elsa

Due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Elsa, St. Mary’s County Commissioner President James R. Guy has declared a local State of Emergency effective at noon, Thursday, July, 8, 2021, for seven days to expire July 13, 2021.

The State of Emergency declaration authorizes the Commissioner President “to take such measures as necessary to maximize the preservation of life and property, including the authority to require the evacuation of areas.”

A Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch are in effect for St. Mary’s County through Friday, July 9. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to move across Southern Maryland Thursday night, bringing heavy rainfall with totals estimated to be up to 2 to 3 inches, with amounts of up to 5 inches possible.

Commissioner President Guy said, “St. Mary’s County is prepared to meet all weather-related challenges. Declaring a State of Emergency is an appropriate step of preparation we are taking to ensure the safety of our residents and the protection of property.”

For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com