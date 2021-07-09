Police Arrest Couple at California Walmart with $1,200 in Stolen Merchandise

July 9, 2021
George Edward King, Jr., 53 of Prince Frederick

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, Trooper J. Pope of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Walmart, 45485 Miramar Way, California, for a reported theft.

Upon arrival, the two suspects had fled the store on foot, but one was quickly apprehended and the other was located inside a U-haul truck in the parking lot.

Investigation revealed George Edward King, Jr., 53 of Prince Frederick, and Sabrina Rae Longshore, 47 of Indian Head, stole merchandise with a value of approximately $1,200. King initially provided a false name but upon positive identification, was determined to have three (3) active warrants through Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

A search incident to arrest on Longshore, revealed CDS-Not Marijuana and CDS Paraphernalia. King and Longshore were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Theft over $1,000. King was additionally charged with Fraud to Avoid Prosecution and False Statement.

Longshore was additionally charged with CDS: Possess Not Marijuana and CDS: Possess Paraphernalia.

A booking photo of Sabrina Rae Longshore was unavailable.

