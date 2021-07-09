Police Arrest Couple at California Walmart with $1,200 in Stolen Merchandise

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, Trooper J. Pope of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Walmart, 45485 Miramar Way, California, for a reported theft.

Upon arrival, the two suspects had fled the store on foot, but one was quickly apprehended and the other was located inside a U-haul truck in the parking lot.

Investigation revealed George Edward King, Jr., 53 of Prince Frederick, and Sabrina Rae Longshore, 47 of Indian Head, stole merchandise with a value of approximately $1,200. King initially provided a false name but upon positive identification, was determined to have three (3) active warrants through Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

A search incident to arrest on Longshore, revealed CDS-Not Marijuana and CDS Paraphernalia. King and Longshore were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Theft over $1,000. King was additionally charged with Fraud to Avoid Prosecution and False Statement.

Longshore was additionally charged with CDS: Possess Not Marijuana and CDS: Possess Paraphernalia.

A booking photo of Sabrina Rae Longshore was unavailable.