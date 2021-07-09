Leonardtown Woman Arrested After Stealing a Large Amount of Supplies from MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

On Friday, July 2, 2021, Trooper First Class A. Piscopo-Bann of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, 25500 Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown, for a reported theft.

Investigation revealed Amy Jo Leach, 35 of Leonardtown, took a large amount of hospital supplies from the hospital and was detained by hospital staff. Search incident to arrest of Leach revealed CDS-Not Marijuana on Leach.

Leach was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Theft over $100 but less than $1,500; CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possess Paraphernalia.