Leonardtown Woman Arrested After Stealing a Large Amount of Supplies from MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

July 9, 2021
Amy Jo Leach, 35 of Leonardtown

Amy Jo Leach, 35 of Leonardtown

On Friday, July 2, 2021, Trooper First Class A. Piscopo-Bann  of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, 25500 Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown, for a reported theft.

Investigation revealed Amy Jo Leach, 35 of Leonardtown, took a large amount of hospital supplies from the hospital and was detained by hospital staff. Search incident to arrest of Leach revealed CDS-Not Marijuana on Leach.

Leach was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Theft over $100 but less than $1,500; CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possess Paraphernalia.

This entry was posted on July 9, 2021 at 9:08 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.