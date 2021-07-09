Lexington Park Man Arrested for Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Duane Cornelius Mason, age 33 of Lexington Park. The odor of marijuana was detected, and a vehicle search was conducted. Located in the center console of the vehicle was a loaded handgun and suspected marijuana was located on the passenger seat. Mason is prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

Mason was issued a citation for the marijuana, arrested, and charged with the following:

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun in Vehicle

Firearms-Possession with Felony Conviction

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Mason was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and remains incarcerated on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force is a collaborative effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County to ensure the safety and security of all residents, through the arrest and prosecution of those seeking to do harm unto others through gun violence.

