St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Burglary Suspects

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a burglary investigation.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 3:32 am, two suspects broke into the store at Camp Merryelande at St. George Island and stole the safe. The suspects also carried an AR-15 rifle. The suspects arrived and fled in a slate metallic Toyota Corolla driven by another suspect, while a fourth suspect served as a lookout.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Max Schell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78161 or email max.schell@stmarysmd.com. Case # 35283-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

