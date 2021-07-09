Local Firefighters House Destroyed After Fire in Charles County, Fire Marshal Investigating

On Friday, July 9, 2021, at approximately 6:23 p.m., firefighters responded to 15485 Christina Place, for the reported structure on fire.

Dispatchers advised they received four 911 calls reporting the house was on fire. Two of the four 911 calls reported the homeowners/occupants were not home at the time the fire started.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one-story residence with smoke showing.

Due to this area being a non-hydrant area, additional tankers and departments were added to the call. A short time after arrival, the “working fire dispatch” and water supply / tanker task force was started.

Once firefighters made entered entered the basement they faced little, to no visibility. Crews on the first floor reported the floors were compromised.

Within 20 minutes of the incident, evacuation tones were sounded and all firefighters were ordered out of the residence at 6:50 p.m., due to no water supply, holes in the floor, and heavy smoke and fire in the basement.

The closest water supply point was approximately 1.7 miles away, located at Br Walls Place and Horsehead Road.

Firefighters from Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County responded to the scene and controlled the fire in approximately 40 minutes.

No known injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating.

The residence is occupied by the McMahon family. Danny has 15 years in the fire service to include full time employment at the National Institutes of Health Fire Department and the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, while Caryn is a Maryland State Fire Marshal and a member of Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department. The McMahon family which includes, Danny, Caryn, and his four children, which are under the age of 10. A GoFundMe has been started and can be supported here.

