Police Make Multiple Arrests, Execute Search Warrant on Residence After Responding to Multiple Shooting Complaints on Columbus Drive

On Friday, July 9, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 46400 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting a black male wearing a black mask firing a weapon.

Police arrived in the area and made contact with multiple witnesses and recovered shell casings from the area.

Upon making contact with a victim at another location, they reported a young black male wearing a black shirt and a black ski mask was armed with a firearm and fired multiple times at them, striking the victims vehicle.

Crime Lab Technicians responded to the victims location and collected evidence from the Chevrolet Camaro.

Deputies made one arrest and approximately four hours later, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team executed a search warrant on a residence in the 46300 block of Columbus Drive.

______________________

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police responded to the 46400 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls of shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene and found multiple subjects in the area who began to yell at police and caused a loud disturbance.

One male was detained on the scene.

It is unknown if any evidence was collected from the area.

No known injuries were reported in the incident.

______________________

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, a residence was struck by gunfire and police recovered numerous shell casings from the area.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro leaving the area, which police found unoccupied with the doors open a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Youth Gun Task Force are investigating the incidents.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

