UPDATE: Youth Gun Violence Task Force Make More Arrests on Columbus Drive in Lexington Park

UPDATE 7/14/2021: On July 9, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force responded to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

Upon arrival deputies made contact with the victim who advised an individual named Rejon Markee Barnhill and several other individuals, had approached her vehicle while she was driving, and shot at the vehicle. Damage was observed to the victim’s vehicle and shell casings were recovered from the area.

Rejon Markee Barnhill, age 20 of Lexington Park was located in the area and arrested. Barnhill was charged with the following:

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Possession of Firearm/Minor

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Reckless Endangerment

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Also, on July 9, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force located and apprehended James Sylvester Ford Jr., age 20 of Lexington Park, on an outstanding warrant for the following:

Possession of Firearm/Minor

Regulated Firearm/Stolen/Sell

Anyone with information on gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.

7/12/2021: On Friday, July 9, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 46400 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting a black male wearing a black mask firing a weapon.

Police arrived in the area and made contact with multiple witnesses and recovered shell casings from the area.

Upon making contact with a victim at another location, they reported a young black male wearing a black shirt and a black ski mask was armed with a firearm and fired multiple times at them, striking the victims vehicle.

Crime Lab Technicians responded to the victims location and collected evidence from the Chevrolet Camaro.

Deputies made one arrest and approximately four hours later, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team executed a search warrant on a residence in the 46300 block of Columbus Drive.

______________________

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police responded to the 46400 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls of shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene and found multiple subjects in the area who began to yell at police and caused a loud disturbance.

One male was detained on the scene.

It is unknown if any evidence was collected from the area.

No known injuries were reported in the incident.

______________________

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, a residence was struck by gunfire and police recovered numerous shell casings from the area.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro leaving the area, which police found unoccupied with the doors open a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Youth Gun Task Force are investigating the incidents.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

