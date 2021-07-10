Calvert Volunteers Stay Busy As Severe Storms Pass Through the Region

On Friday, July 9, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., firefighters from Huntingtown and surrounding departments responded to 4352 Estate Drive at the Caribbean Breeze Assisted Living in Huntingtown, for the reported tree on a residence with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two large trees on the residence.

Firefighters freed two residents. Emergency medical personnel evaluated two subjects for injuries, it is unknown if any injuries were reported.

During the storm, your Huntingtown Volunteers responded to a total of ten calls including a house struck by lightning, a subject struck by lighting, fire alarms, trees down, and outside fire, and a car accident.

A short time after removing the trapped victims, a structure fire was dispatched at 1743 Lottie Fowler Road in Prince Frederick, the 911 caller reported the house was struck by lightning.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small fire on the roof and extinguished the fire upon arrival. Firefighters investigated the attic and residence and no extensions or hot spots were found, all units returned to service within 20 minutes.

A short time later, a 911 caller located at 1737 Lottie Fowler Road in Prince Frederick, reported a subject was struck by lightning.

It is unknown the severity of injuries that occurred. Emergency medical personnel transported one to an area hospital.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

