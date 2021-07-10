Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Being Assaulted, Jumping from Second Story of Residence in Lexington Park

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 3:30 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 20000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported injuries after an assault and fall.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to find an adult female with injuries to the head and upperbody. A helicopter was requested a short time later.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at Spring Ridge Middle School and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Flight medics were told the victim suffered injuries after reportedly being kicked in the head and chest, and then suffered additional injuries after jumping from the second story window to escape. She was conscious and alert while talking to First Responders.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

