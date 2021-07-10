High Speed Chase Ends in Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Dunkirk, Operator Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 8:33 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle doing 106 mph, the suspect, was reportedly operating a 2010 four-door BMW sedan which fled at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for police.

The suspect turned onto Ward Road where he struck a road closed sign in the area of the Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park, and then crashed at a high rate of speed in the area of Haven Lane where the vehicle nearly struck a crane/crane operator before leaving the roadway.

No other injuries were reported, Officers reported the construction workers and themselves were uninjured.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle off the roadway with the single occupant trapped and unconscious with agonal breathing.

Fire and rescue personnel were alerted to respond to the scene, and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Firefighters extricated the single patient in approximately 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the single male victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.