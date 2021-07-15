Baltimore Police Officer Charged with First and Second Degree Murder After Anne Arundel County Police Find His 15-Year-Olds Step-sons Body in Wall

UPDATE 7/15/2021: On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at approximately 4:42 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way, Curtis Bay, Maryland for a child custody dispute. A mother was in the area to pick up her teenage son who had been with the stepfather.

Initially officers were told by the stepfather the fifteen year old teenager, identified as Dasan James Edward Jones (“DJ”) a fifteen year old male, left the residence leaving his belongings behind. As officers checked the residence they discovered the teenager unresponsive secreted in an upstairs attic crawlspace.

According to court documents, Banks told Anne Arundel County Officers a hole in the wall of the residence loft was his “gun safe.”

When Officers removed a cover/object in front of the hole, they found Dasan’s remains inside the wall.

Officers immediately began rendering aid until relieved by fire department personnel. The stepfather, identified as Eric Glen Banks Jr., a thirty four year old male from the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way, Curtis Bay, Maryland was secured at that time. Once secured he became combative and tried to disarm an officer. The officer requested assistance and several officers responded to the scene and were able to safely take Eric Banks into custody.

During his altercation with police Eric Banks stated, “My life is over” and “choke me choke me”. As a result of Banks’ actions toward the responding officer, an arrest warrant was obtained charging him with First and Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Disarm a Law Officer, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Fail to Obey a Lawful order.. Eric Banks is a current member of the Baltimore Police Department.

Anne Arundel County Homicide and Evidence Collection Unit personnel arrived on scene. Several search warrants were executed as multiple items of evidence were collected. Apparent bloody clothing was located which had been concealed in a dresser drawer. Several witnesses were located and interviewed in regards to the incident. Over the past week detectives conducted more interviews in regards to the death as well as conducted forensic examinations of evidence recovered from the residence.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Dasan Jones cause of death as asphyxiation with the manner being homicide. Homicide detectives worked in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office and obtained an arrest warrant charging Eric Glen Banks Jr. with First and Second Degree Murder as well as First Degree Child Abuse resulting in death in regards to the homicide of Dasan Jones. The suspect, Eric Banks, is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status in regards to his original charges of assault on police. During the evening of Tuesday, July 13, 2021 members of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office served the homicide arrest warrant on Eric Banks.

Even though an arrest has been made this is an active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org



On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at approximately 4:56 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police met with a complainant regarding a child custody dispute. A mother was in the area to pick up her teenage son who had been with the stepfather.

Initially officers were told by the stepfather the fifteen year old teenager left the residence leaving his belongings behind. Officers responded to the residence located in the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way, Curtis Bay, Maryland to conduct a check on the welfare of the teenager.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the teenager unresponsive in an upstairs room.

Officers immediately began rendering aid until relieved by fire department personnel.

The stepfather, identified as Eric Glen Banks Jr., a thirty four year old male from the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way, Curtis Bay, Maryland was present at the scene and became combative and tried to disarm an officer.

The officer requested assistance and several officers responded to the scene and were able to safely take Eric Banks into custody. As a result of Banks’ actions toward the responding officer, an arrest warrant was obtained charging him with First and Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Disarm a Law Officer, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Fail to Obey a Lawful order. Eric Banks is a current member of the Baltimore Police Department.

Anne Arundel County Homicide and Evidence Collection Unit personnel arrived on scene. Several search warrants were executed as multiple items of evidence were collected. Several witnesses were located and interviewed in regards to the incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

As information becomes available an updated press release will follow.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information wishing to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org