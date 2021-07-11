Joseph “Joe/Joe-Boy” Lee Smith lll, 69, of Ridge, Maryland (formerly of North Carolina) passed away at home on Friday, June 25, 2021 after losing a long and courageous battle with COPD. He was born on October 6, 1951 in Washington, DC to the late Joseph Lee Smith, Jr. and Mamie Clara Winstead. From a very young age to his teens, a loving aunt and uncle, Lawrence and Christine Winstead of Dover, North Carolina, raised him.

In 1994, he moved to St. Mary’s County, MD where he met the love of his life, Debbie, and they were married in 1998. They shared a beautiful life together for 27 years (through the good times and bad). He loved to be on the Chesapeake Bay cruising in their classic Mako where he could be found on most weekends with family and friends. Whether it was fishing or meeting the grandkids on the beach, he loved life and he lived it to the fullest. He was excellent at barbecuing when it came to a “Pig Pickin”, slow-cooking a whole pig over hot coals all day or night long and all the “fixins” that came with it! In the last 10 years, Joe and Debbie learned to love cruising with family to the Caribbean with their last cruise in 2019. So many wonderful memories were made on those deep blue waters and unforgettable islands. Joe loved life and he loved all his family dearly whether they be in Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia or numerous parts of the USA. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 255 in Ridge, MD of which he was so proud to be a part of. Joe was a House Painter by trade until he retired, in spite of having only one hand. He had a strong work ethic and there was almost nothing he couldn’t paint with pride or do. He was a true inspiration for the phrase “Never say Never” or “Never Give Up”.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Steve Smith (Angel), Eric Smith (Katie), Christy Moreno, all of North Carolina and Chuck Dunbar (Bridget) of Dameron, MD. Joe leaves behind a sister, Nina Gallion (Roger) of North Carolina. In addition, he is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who meant so much to him and he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his sister, Annie Linton. He will especially be missed by his faithful companion and 3-legged-cat, Little Grey.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Ridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680.

