Michael Joseph Smith, 70, of Mechanicsville Maryland, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born September 3, 1950 to Carper Smith and Adeline Dawson in Washington D.C. He was one (1) of six (6) children.

Michael enlisted with the United States Army in 1967 before he was honorably discharged in 1973 and did 2 tours in Vietnam. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1974 and served his country proud before being honorably discharged in 1976.

To know Michael is to know a hard-working man with a heart of gold. After the military he worked as a lineman for Pepco before retiring in 1998. He loved to spend most of his time with his children and grandchildren and loved them more than anything in this world, he would do anything for them. On a beautiful summer day, you could find him golfing with friends or crabbing with his family. Michael was very passionate about supporting his home town by cheering loud and proud for the Washington Football Team, the Washington Capitals and the Washington Nationals Baseball Team. He was loved by many friends and family and will be greatly missed.

Michael is survived by his sister Patricia Phillips of Chesapeake Beach, MD; his son Donald Brown, of Mechanicsville, MD; his daughter Melissa Barnes (Brown). of Waldorf, MD; his longtime partner Maryanne Martino of Spring Hill, FL; his nephews Joshua Phillips and Steven Phillips and his four (4) grandchildren Nevin Kenyon, Haleigh Brown, Sara Barnes, and Alexis Barnes.

The family will be having a Mass Gathering at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Saturday July 3, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael’s honor to the American Legion, Post 259 at 9122 Piscataway Rd, Clinton, MD 20735.

