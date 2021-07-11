Evelyn O. VanHousen passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021 with her family by her side.

Evelyn O. VanHousen graduated from Ft. Hamilton High School, in Brooklyn, NY in 1947. She married her husband Alfred Bowen and she worked as a Secretary for a small sausage factory while raising two children. She then moved to Long Island where she had her third child. Later on in the 1970’s Evelyn and her second husband Roy VanHousen (the love of her life) moved to Maryland where they lived in Hollywood first and then later moved to Leonardtown. While living in Leonardtown her and her husband decided to renovate the old movie theater into the Ye Olde Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant.

She and her husband went to church on a regular basis and an opportunity came up to foster exchange students. Evelyn and Roy were to foster Magnus and Solvieg through church. She was very active at church and around town. She was always a ball of energy. She took care of Bill for 15 years before his passing.

She is survived by her children Al Bowen and Lynda Wittenhagen; her grandchildren Paul Carbone, Kirk Carbone, Brittany Bowen, Jamie Bowen, Christina Bowen, Richie Bowen; her great grandchildren Kelly Cardinal, P.J. Carbone, Jr., John Carbone, Kirk Carbone Jr. , Brooklyn Carbone, Nick Carbone, Jadden Carbone, Joseph Carbone, Jake Carbone, Brock Carbone, Kylan and soon to be Ava and great grandson John Carbone Jr. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her son Richard Bowen.

There will be a graveside service on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at Charles Memorial Garden, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

