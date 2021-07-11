Cathy Marie Moritz, 69 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on June 25, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on May 4, 1952 in Michigan to the late Robert “Bob” Hagerty and Jean (Hike) Hagerty of MI.

Cathy married Frederick “Fred” Allen Moritz, Sr. in 1976. She and Fred spent over 40 wonderful years together before his passing in 2017. They were blessed to raise two children. Cathy was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed being with family above all else. She cherished her time at home caring for her children while keeping a beautiful home. Later in life she treasured any time spent with her three grandchildren and watching them play at all of their sporting events. She had a love of animals especially her Granddogs Roxy and Mocha. In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards and relaxing in the sun.

She is survived by her mother Jean Hagerty, her children Fred Moritz, Jr. (Heather) of Hollywood, MD and Tina Zimmerman (Randy) of Williamston, MI; her brother Larry Hagerty of Laingsburg, Mi and three grandchildren, Alex, Morgan, and Elizabeth. She is preceded in death by her father and her husband.

At this time services are private.

