Elizabeth “Liz” Elaine Canter, 62 of Great Mills, MD passed away on June 28, 2021 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center.

Liz was born on September 25, 1958 in Park Hall, MD to the late Melvin Leroy Lindsay and Elizabeth “Betty” (Thompson) Lindsay of Great Mills, MD.

Liz was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. One of her most memorable pastime activities was playing in the local softball leagues for various teams and hanging out with her friends after the games. She was a loving mother of two children that she cherished raising. They took many unforgettable family vacations to Ocean City, MD. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for different contractors and businesses in her career, like SAIC and St. Mary’s Nursing Center. Throughout all of her careers she made many lasting professional and personal relationships. She was an excellent cook and her specialties were her lasagna and cheesy potatoes. She loved collecting chicken figurines in her spare time and enjoyed watching Westerns. She was also a huge fan of the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Redskins.

She is survived by her children, Aaron Halvor Canter (Jaime) of Hollywood, MD and Lindsay Leanne Canter of California, MD; her siblings Melvin Leroy Lindsay, Jr. of Helen, MD and Richard Lindsay (Dorene) of Tampa, FL; her grandchildren, Lillian Marie Canter and Benjamin Aaron Canter, and her significant other, Louis Forbes. She is preceded in death by her father.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon, with a Memorial Service celebrated by Deacon Tom Trudell, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Holy Face Catholic Cemetery, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.