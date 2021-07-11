Richard Warren Wilkinson, Sr., 62, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 20, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on January 23, 1959 in Washington, D.C. to the late George Carl Wilkinson, Sr. and Doris Bryan Wilkinson.

Richard was raised on the water until he moved to West Virginia with his family and they lived on a farm and he enjoyed taking care of all the animals. He was employed for many years as a Press Operator for Specialties Book Bindery Company. He was mechanically inclined and could fix most engines and loved working on go-carts. He grew bountiful gardens and enjoyed hosting family cookouts and summer parties. He was a delicious cook, grill master, and baker. He made delicious brownies. He enjoyed being outside, especially on the water, boating and crabbing. He and his companion enjoyed taking cruises, especially to the Bahamas. Family was his pride and joy and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Crystal Wilkinson of Leonardtown, MD; his siblings: Bonnie Wilkinson, Charlie Wilkinson (Bonnie), Douglas Wilkinson, Michael Wilkinson, and James Wilkinson; his grandchildren: Jasmine Dixon, Joshua Dixon, Janelle Dixon, Reagan Wilkinson, and Archer Wilkinson. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his companion, Sandra Jean Griggs, his son, Richard Wilkinson, Jr, and his brothers, George Wilkinson, Jr. and Timothy Wilkinson.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated at 7:00 p.m. by Reverend Joe Orlando, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

