Gary Lamar Strausser, 78, of Hughesville, MD, and Vero Beach, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He was born on July 9, 1942 in Shamokin, PA to the late Earl (Sam) Strausser and Flora (Startzel) Strausser.

Gary graduated from Coal Township High School in 1961 where he lettered in football.

Gary enlisted in the United States Army on October 4, 1962. While in the Army, he was educated to repair Crypto Gear, trained as a sharp shooter, and received commendations and awards for his service in Vietnam. He was proud of his service to his country. He was honorably discharged on October 1, 1965. Gary would go on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Maryland.

He met his wife, Sharon (Moyer) Strausser, in high school and they married on February 20, 1965 in Shamokin, PA. Together they celebrated fifty-six years of marriage and have three children, Gary Patrick, Kristin and Reagan. Gary had a long career and retired from his position as a Program Manager for a Defense Contractor.

Gary was a fun and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who loved his family above all else. Spending time together brought him great joy. He was a dedicated grandfather who never missed an event and would travel near or far to support his family. He loved to be on his sailboat, Foolish Pleasure. Gary was also an enthusiastic traveler and loved to discover new places.

Gary was a man with a heart of gold, great sense of humor and a laugh that was contagious. He spent decades as an active member of the Greater Waldorf Jaycees. In 1982, he joined the Solomons Island Yacht Club and served as Commodore in 2008. He leaves his family and friends with so many wonderful memories. Gary never met a stranger and befriended the young and old. He will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Gary Patrick Strausser (Robin), Kristin Strausser Barnes (Dave), and Reagan Gill (Mike); five grandchildren, Noah, Connor, Carson, Keeley and Scarlett. He is also survived by his siblings, Earl “Joe” Strausser, Rosalie Snyder, Jean Ryan (Bill), Sam Strausser (Sherrie); sisters-in-law, Barbara Moyer (Jeff), Michele Bruce (Jimmy) and Kim Moyer; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service and Military Honors at 3:00 p.m. held at Solomons Island Yacht Club, 14604 H G Trueman Road, Solomons, MD 20688.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary’s memory to Chesapeake Bay Foundation https://www.cbf.org or Space Coast Symphony Orchestra spacecoastsymphony.org.

