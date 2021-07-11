Walter Joseph “Joe” Lundregan, 80, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021 at home with his wife and children by his side.

Walter was born on June 28, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late Thomas Francis Lundregan and Gertrude Jeanette (Sparkes) Lundregan.

After graduating high school, Walter entered the United States Navy and proudly served his country from December 1961 to April 1966 when he was honorably discharged. After the U.S. Navy, he ended his career with the St. Mary’s County Government Department of Public Works as a skilled mechanic, until his retirement in 2002.

He married the love of his life, Sandra Anne, on March 20, 1968 in Oxon Hill, MD. They were happily married for 52 years and blessed with two wonderful children. Walter was an amazing, hard-working, caring man who loved his family. He was part of the Abate of MD Organization for motorcyclist. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle across all 50 states, especially through Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway. He also enjoyed visiting Sturgess, S.D. and Denver, CO because of the openness outside and the gorgeous views. Him and his Uncle Bob had a passion for flying airplanes and both earned their pilot’s license.

In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by his children, Dawn Marie Christian of Debary, Florida; Thomas “Tommy” Walter Lundregan (Carole) of Hollywood, MD; his siblings, Sandra Louise Norris of Damascus, MD and Michael Thomas Lundregan (Lois) of McMinnville, TN; his three grandchildren: Dana Marie Russell, Thomas Joseph “TJ” Lundregan and Madison Marie Lundregan and his great-grandson, Cameron Harvey Artzner. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Frances Marie Graham, his brother-in-law’s Edward “Ed” Norris and Earl Graham and his, son-in-law Tom Christian.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. with a Memorial Service at 6:00 P.M. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

