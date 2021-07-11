Marion Sigrid Horton, 82, of Bryantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was born on March 3, 1939 in Germany, to the late George W. Lobisch and Margaret M. (Alde) Lobisch.

She was the devoted wife of, James E. Horton, whom she married on August 9, 1957 and they celebrated over sixty-three (63) years of wedded bliss. Their love grew with their beloved daughters, Terry and Debbie.

A beautiful soul with a heart of gold, Marion was treasured member of her family and community. The love she felt for her family was inspiring and she always put them first. She enjoyed spending time surrounded with her loved ones and cooking enough to feed an army. You never left hungry, as she was a talented cook who shared her culinary talents with her family and friends.

Marion had a green thumb and grew vibrant and fragrant flowers in her gardens. The beauty she could produce brought her peace and she loved to share the beautiful blossoms.

A loving woman has left her earthly body to rejoice in God’s Garden. Although, she will be missed greatly, her family is taking solace in knowing she is happily reunited with her loved ones and tending the abundance of flowers in heaven.

Marion is survived by her husband, James E. Horton of Bryantown, MD; daughters, Terry L. Saunders of Hughesville, MD and Deborah A. Jerome (David) of Mechanicsville, MD; brother, Hans J. Lobisch of Waldorf, MD and three (3) grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret A. Lobisch; son-in-law, David Saunders and grandson, Brian Saunders.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Inurnment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in Marion’s name to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, Largo, MD 20774.

