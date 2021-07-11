Johnny A. Norman, 80, of Waldorf Maryland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones Sunday, July 4, 2021. He was born November 18, 1940, to Travis and Marguerite (Seymour) Norman in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Johnny grew up in Ocean Springs, Mississippi attending elementary and high school. He continued his education for 4 more years at Mississippi State University graduating with a BS in Electrical Engineering. To know Johnny was to know a very smart, compassionate, and easy-going man. As a young man, he was involved in the Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was active in the Knights of Columbus and his community.

He worked as an Electrical Engineer for the U.S. Government for 37 years, supporting the love of his life, Patsy Norman. They married in September 1965 and together had two (2) children that they love more than anything in this world. Johnny and Patsy spent 55 wonderful years of marriage together. Their love is inspirational and Patsy supported him in all his life’s adventures. Johnny was a devoted Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus where he served in many positions within his Council and at the State level. Many years ago, he volunteered with the Camp Springs Boys and Girls Club to coach T-Ball, basketball, and softball teams. He was a role model and continues to be an inspiration to many.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Norman, of Waldorf MD; his son, David Norman (Meghan) of Westminster, MD; his daughter, Kimberly Tutz (Craig) of Hughesville, MD; his brother, Travis Norman (Shirley) of Ocean Springs, MS; his brother-in-law, Charles Fowler; and his four (4) grandchildren, Sarah Tutz, Julia Tutz, Jarrett Tutz and Delaney Norman. He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Kacie Norman.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm by Deacon Jeff Johnson. Friday, July 9, 2021 a Mass of Christian Burial is being held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Pl, Bryantown, MD 20617 at 11:00 am with interment immediately following (St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery).

Pall bearers are Tom Andracsek, Allen Nuce, Max Jordan, Colm Cassidy, Bill Facey and James Slagle. Honorary pall bearers will be Tony Domenico and Roe Gauthier.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuenral.com.

