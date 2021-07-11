James Francis Clinton Jr., 80, of California, MD affectionately known as “Bubbie,” slipped away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was born December 17, 1940 to the late James Alfred and Dorothy Marie Clinton and was the second of 7 siblings. He attended St. Peters Claver Elementary School and Jarboesville Elementary (now known as Carver Elementary).

He entered the workforce at an early age where he worked on local farms and as a self-employed janitor until he obtained a position as a Stock Clerk at the Commissary aboard the Naval Air Station (NAS), Patuxent River, MD. He went on to farther his career as a truck driver for more than 30 years with numerous asphalt companies.

He was a fun-loving son, brother, father, godfather, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. James lived life to the fullest and he loved his family. He loved lights, i.e. Christmas lights and decorative lights on his vehicles. In his earlier years, you would always see the lights on his cars a mile away and know that it was him. He loved to watch western movies and cartoons, but most of all he cherished spending time with his family and taking long car rides in his Mustang with no destination.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory 5 children, Terry Francis Clinton of Lexington Park, MD, Debbie Ann Short (George) of Oxon Hill, MD, Carolyn Marie Jackson (Joseph Lee) of California, MD, Francis Tyrone Clinton of Fredericksburg, VA and Vernon Carnell Gough of Lexington Park, MD; 16 grandchildren, Wayne, Jr., Jermaine Alexander (Megan), Crystal, Jermaine Joseph, Dewitt, Darrell, Shantese, Tyrone Jr., Nykema, Tyrese, Shakya, Ronnie, Alessia, Malika and Ti’onna and 20 great grandchildren; 5 siblings, Bernice Carter of Raleigh, NC, Lillian Powers of Sanford, NC, Dana Miles (Howard) of Odenton, MD, Delores Clinton of Williamsburg, VA and Robin Miles of Raleigh, NC; 2 godchildren Philip Fenwick (Allison) and Phyllis M. Stevens (William -deceased) of Great Mills, MD and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William “Billy” Clinton and 2 sons Wayne Anthony Clinton, Sr. and Joseph Marvin Clinton.

