Col. John Michael Sellars. Ret. USAF, 78, of Charlotte Hall, MD departed this life peacefully on Friday, July 2, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on June 2, 1943 in Glendale, CA. He was the son of the late Charles Sellars and Pearl (Mentzer) Sellars.

John earned an AB in Economics from Occidental College, an MBA from the University of Southern California, and an MPA from Cal State Hayward. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1966 and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1972. He became a member of the Air National Guard and later the Air Force Reserve and retired as a Colonel in 1996. During his long and successful civilian career he worked as an auditor, including for the Government Accountability Office and the University of California. Throughout his life he also volunteered his time as a coach and bookkeeper.

John married the love of his life, Suzanne, and they celebrated over 44 years of marriage before her passing in February 2020. They made their home in Castro Valley, CA and Hood River, OR before moving to Maryland in 2016. At his death he was surrounded with love by his daughter, Jennifer, and his son-in-law, Randy.

An avid gardener, John loved to tend to his fruit trees, his lawn, and his rose bushes. He loved the many dogs and cats he had as companions during his lifetime. He also enjoyed sports, especially basketball and football, and was a fan of USC, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Portland Trailblazers. In his last years he was cared for by the dedicated staff at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home, where he enjoyed Bingo, outings to nearby restaurants and stores, Sunday church services, serving on the Residents’ Council, and talking with friends.

John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Randy Ontiveros of Greenbelt, MD; two grandchildren, Danny Ontiveros and Annelise Ontiveros, also of Greenbelt; and extended family members. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Suzanne Sellars, and by his parents, Charles and Pearl Sellars.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Donations in his honor may be made to Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home or the ASPCA.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.