Brenda Marie Unkle, 62, of Park Hall, MD, surrounded by her family, slipped away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on July 5, 2021. Born December 22, 1958 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the loving daughter of the late Joseph Parrylee and Lois (Delahay) Russell.

Brenda was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and attended Father Andrew White Catholic School, Leonardtown, MD and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Leonardtown, MD, Class of 1976. She was the loving wife and soulmate of Thomas J. Unkle, whom she married on May 8, 1981 at Holy Face Church, Great Mills, MD. Together they celebrated over 40 wonderful years of marriage. One of Brenda’s blessings in her life was being a mother to her loving son Brian, her pride and joy, her everything. Her love for him could stretch around the world countless times. She was so proud of the man he has become.

Brenda had a passion for working in the medical field and dedicated her entire career to serving to help others. Her many years with Wildewood Medical, under Dr. Tidball, gave her joy and satisfaction. She loved helping others which was always her comfort zone. Brenda retired in 2018.

She was a cherished daughter, devoted wife and mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and a caring friend to all. To know Brenda was to know a person with a heart of gold.

Brenda lived life to the fullest and more than anything loved spending time with her family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, playing pitch, traveling, the beach and going to watch the Orioles play. She was an outstanding homemaker. She was famous for always sharing a new dish, which always turned into a favorite for everyone and an essential dish for future gatherings. Holidays were always treasured and filled with family and delicious meals. She was an exceptional shopper who always would find the best bargains. Very special in her heart was her much loved ‘Academy Girls’, members of her 1976 St. Mary’s Academy graduating class, who stayed in touch and celebrated get togethers for the last 45 years. She cherished these times with her many beloved high school friends. Also, very special to her were her dear friends and traveling companions from Baltimore, MD, Wilmington, NC, Hendersonville, NC and London, England, whom she traveled with to many exciting places creating memorable and unforgettable happy times.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. She was a treasure to her family and friends and will always be in their hearts.

In addition to her beloved husband (Tommy), Brenda is survived by her loving son Brian (Lori) of Lexington Park, MD and three cherished grandchildren, Mia, Carlie and Jordan; Siblings Lois Ann Springer (Dale) of Valley Lee, MD, Joe Mike Russell of Port Orange, FL and Tina Russell (Mike) of California, MD, her Aunt Mary Katherine (Khackie) McCurdy (Bruce) of Marriottsville, MD; nieces and nephews Jennifer Shizak (Andy) of Lusby, MD, Robin Cook of Lexington Park, MD, Jeffrey Springer of Valley Lee, MD, Layla Sitnek (Ric) of Frederick, MD, Christy Davis (Darius) of Leonardtown, MD, and Tyler Unkle of Dameron, MD; great nieces and nephews Sydney Mooney, Kyle Shizak, Elizabeth Shizak, Alexis Cook, JJ Springer and Kendal Springer.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Face Church, Great Mills, MD. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be Andy Shizak, Darius Hawkins, David Adams, JJ Springer, Tyler Unkle and Georgie Kennett. Honorary pallbearers will be Jennifer Shizak, Jeffrey Springer, Robin Cook, Christy Davis, Layla Sitnek.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brenda’s honor to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.