Joseph Thomas Wright “Joe Tom”, 73 years of age, passed on Wednesday, July 07,2021. Joe was born January 04, 1948 in Ridge, Maryland to the late Harry Wright Sr. and Annie Lucille Wright (Wise). He is one of four children, with one sister Mary Catherine Fenhagen (Ray) and two brothers, Bobby Wright (Kathy), and Harry Wright Jr “Butch” who preceded him in death.

Joe was married to the late Connie Wright in 1966. For 44 years they were married and went on to have three beautiful daughters, Teresa Cunningham (Patrick), Tracy Hammonds (John) and Julie Foreman (John). All daughters now have families of their own. Joe was a grandfather to 9 grandchildren; Joseph Hammonds (Brittany), Katlyn Hammonds, Christina Hammonds, Celie Foreman, Emily Barnhart (Austint), Cameron Foreman, Lindsay, Weston and Nicholas Cunningham, he had 5 great grandchildren; Hadley, Grayson, Sawyer, Haiden Hammonds and Annalee Perry.

Joe began working at Ridge Service Texaco where he went on to work at Verizon and Charles County Health Department where he retired from both. He was a longtime member of Hawthorne Country Club, where he also worked for many years. He then went on to work at Wicomico Shores Golf Course where he was currently employed.

Over many years Joe enjoyed many hobbies, which included his favorites: golf, playing cards and dancing. Playing a round of golf with his friends was his favorite pastime. Growing up on the water in Ridge he enjoyed boating, skiing, tubing, jet skiing or just hanging out on the beach enjoying time with his family.

Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, son and friend.

Services will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. A Celebration of Life will be held at Wicomico Shores Golf Course from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Homes, Charlotte Hall, Maryland.