Lucy Ann Wise, 52 of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021 at home.

She was born on January 14, 1969 in Lemoore, CA to the late James Neugent III and Lucia Neugent of Lexington Park, MD.

Lucy graduated from Great Mills. She earned her Associate Degree in Business from Saint Leo University. She was employed by NAVAIR as a Cost Analyst for the last ten years. Before working for the government she was employed by Booz Allen Hamilton. Over the years of her career she earned many achievements and many long lasting professional and personal relationships. She knew how to live life to the fullest; she loved doing everything with her girls, especially their family trips to Punta Cana and Spain, or just staying local in St. Mary’s County, boating on the river, gardening, and sunning on the beach. She was also an excellent cook, her specialties were Italian sausage, steak, and pasta dishes. She loved the holidays and everything that came along with them- spending time with family, cooking meals, decorating, and socializing. She was known for being a socialite and was the life of every party. Anyone that was lucky enough to meet Lucy was captivated by her outgoing, vibrant, and incredibly caring personality. She will truly be missed by her friends and family.

She is survived by her daughters, Erika and Nicole Wise of Lexington Park; brothers, James Neugent IV (Julie) of California, MD and Michael Neugent of Lexington Park, MD; nephew, Steven Neugent of Lexington Park, MD; niece, Rachel Neugent of Hollywood, MD, and her significant other, Kris Bell of Lexington Park, MD.

Family will receive friends for Lucy’s Life Celebration on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul of IHM, 22375 Three Notch Road, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Lexington Park, MD 20653 or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 13600, Phoenix, AZ 85002.

