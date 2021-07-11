Alkadio “Tony” Moreno, 96, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away comfortably and peacefully in the Hospice House in Callaway, Maryland on July 4, 2021.

Tony was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he served our country for 26 years, including serving in World War II. After retiring from the military, he worked as a painter/maintenance man for many years for the local Wildewood community. Tony was very well known and loved around the St. Mary’s County area where he was happy to call his home for many years. His energy, personality, and smile were enough to make anyone around him happy.

He was a tough man, but his calm demeanor and his ability to make everyone around him smile and laugh provided the perfect combination of grit and grace that everybody knew and loved about him. During his later years, many of his close friends started calling him “The Rock” because of his toughness and charm, to which he’d reply with something like “I could knock The Rock out in one punch!”, which would make everyone smile and laugh. His personality was truly one of a kind. Tony was also a very giving, generous man, and he would do what he could to help his loved ones, close friends, and even complete strangers. He truly made an impact on anybody who he met and got to know.

Tony is survived by his daughter Melody Moreno-Benoit, 55, her husband Randy Benoit, 58, his son Christopher Stiefel, 33, his granddaughter Stacey Benoit, 35, and his grandson Nicholas Benoit, 28.

A private (invite-only) viewing will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland on Saturday, July 10 at 1:00 PM. A separate funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia at a future date to be determined.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.