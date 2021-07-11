Lucy Harrison Vallandingham passed away on July 3, 2021 at her residence. She was born on February 7, 1928 in Budds Creek, MD. She was the daughter of the late Mary Lowery Harrison and Robert I. Harrison. Lucy married the love of her life James Howard Vallandingham Sr. on October 31, 1943 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Morganza, MD. They Celebrated 42 years together before his passing on November 17, 1985. Together they ran their family Painting Business, and she was employed at different businesses including Sparlings, Raley’s Furniture, 7-11, Highs, Guy Brothers Implement and later “Howards Antiques”.

Lucy was passionate about Genealogy and accumulated notebooks, newspaper clippings and numerous books researching her family Heritage. She was an avid NASCAR fan from way back attending races in Dover, The Pocono’s, Richmond and even Daytona with her brother Jimmy. She was such a fan that not only did she have the opportunity to assist in changing a tire on a racecar but she also got the thrill of a lifetime by actually being driven in a racecar around the Daytona Track at 150mph.

Lucy loved baseball and started collecting cards over 40 years ago. She was a member of the choir at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown. It was through these friends she was introduced to country line dancing. Because of her love of dancing and never knowing a stranger, she soon took to the task of learning all the dances and made many more friends in the process. These friends became an intricate part of her life and she attributed her longevity to them and drinking milk all her life

When she started playing softball at the age of 64, she was catcher for Anderson’s Bar; again, she continued to make many more friends. With this new group, she spent time in Ocean City, MD having a blast dancing the night away.

Lucy also got the chance to travel with her family to places like San Diego, Niagara Falls, Mystic, Conn., The Grand Ole Opry, Las Vegas, Lancaster, PA and even to Hawaii, where she hiked the Diamond Head Summit Trail which went up 1.8 miles.

Some of her favorite memories were trips to Gulf Port, Florida with her daughter and granddaughter, to spend a few weeks with one of her sons.

Lucy is survived by her children; Lucy Dixon, Jim (Dana) Vallandingham, Judy (Lynn) Hudson, Pat (Phil) Clark, Melinda (Tommy) Ford, Milly (Bosie) Farrell, Irving (Lynn) Vallandingham, 30 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Mildred Harrison and her brother James Harrison. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, her children: Harrison Vallandingham, Joan Chicwak, Susan Eyler, Monica Reyes, her granddaughter Corinne Reyes, her son-in-law Harry O. Dixon; her siblings Manning Harrison, Robert Harrison Jr., Lewis Harrison Sr., Sam Harrison, Sydnor Harrison, Dusty Harrison, Bill Harrison Sr. and Louise Cooksey.

Pallbearers will be Lucy's grandchildren and the honorary pallbearers will be her great grandchildren.

