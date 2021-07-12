Suspected Street Racing Leads to Serious Collision in California That Injures Five and Sends One to Trauma Center

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 4:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Miramar Way in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway.

Witnesses reported the Acura sedan and a white Ford Mustang (which fled the area) were both travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic prior to the collision.

Witnesses said the Acura sedan had attempted to make multiple lane changes when the operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a Volkswagen SUV. The Acura sedan continued on and struck a utility pole, when it re-entered the roadway it struck a third vehicle.

First Responders on the scene reported the Volkswagen SUV was occupied by one adult and multiple children. The Acura sedan was a single occupant, and the third vehicle was occupied twice, all occupants of the third vehicle denied any injuries.

Ambulances from Valley Lee and Leonardtown each transported two patients to an area hospital, all four of those patients had non-life-threatening injuries.

A helicopter was requested, however, the request was denied, and an ambulance from Lexington Park transported the operator of the Acura sedan to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the white Ford Mustang that was reported to be occupied by four people. Traffic citations are currently pending for the operator of the Acura.

During a preliminary investigation, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy measured skid marks on the roadway and estimated the vehicle was travelling over 75 mph before the crash occurred.

