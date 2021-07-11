Bernard Dwight “Bernie” Wilder

Bernard Dwight Wilder, affectionately known as Bernie, born July 19, 1931, passed away on June 8, 2021, hand in hand with his wife of 69 years, Shirley. Born intensely curious, his descriptors are many, but to name a few: diplomat, professor, author, aviator, sailor, multilinguistic, quipster, conversationalist, jokester, lover of babies, wood turner, drum and bugle corps trumpeter, audiophile, teacher of photography and photographer who captured the essence of life knowing the essence of living with every fiber of his being, builder of airplanes and boats, fly fisherman, wine maker, gourmet cook of Lao food, gardener, scuba diver, and world traveler who rested his constantly energized mind in 67 countries. He lived in a two-car garage for many years during the Great Depression with his parents and four siblings and never read a book before the age of 18, but wrote the book for the rest of his life and gently touched many lives around the world, and, through it all, a devoted husband, adoring father, grandfather, great grandfather, and faithful friend to humans, creatures, and dogs in particular.

Survivors are wife Shirley (Skinner) Wilder of Hollywood, MD, 93-year-old brother Robert Wilder of Ellijay, GA, daughter Pam (Wilder) Pierson and son-in-law Dale Pierson of Fennville, MI, daughter Julie Wilder of York, PA, son Paul Wilder of Chattanooga, TN, granddaughter Jessica (Pierson) Teslaa and grandson-in-law Josh Teslaa of Madison, WI, granddaughter Sarah (Wilder) Hussain and son-in-law Ahmed Hussain of Portsmouth, VA, and, last but not least, great grandson Max and great granddaughter Daphne Teslaa of Madison, WI.

A celebration of Bernie’s life will be held at the Calvert Marine Museum in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the American Lung Association.