VIDEO: Police Investigating Subject Struck by Vehicle and Large Fight in Mechanicsville, Four Victims Flown to Trauma Centers

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at approximately 8:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of 40450 Kavanagh Road in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Dispatchers advised they were taking numerous 911 calls reporting a large fight at the residence with possible shots fired. The suspect vehicle who struck the victim reportedly fled the scene.

All fire and rescue personnel were told to stage away from the area until the arrival of police.

A short time later, police told all rescue personnel to proceed in. Upon their arrival and assessment of the victims, emergency personnel requested additional ambulances and a helicopter. Two victims were later located at a residence a short distance away on Laurel Grove Road, and first two victims were located on Kavanagh Road.



Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 were requested and landed nearby.

Trooper 2 transported one adult male and one adult female to an area trauma center. Trooper 7 transported two adult females to an area trauma center.

Witnesses told SMNEWSNET a disturbance at a house party escalated into a fight, one man was reportedly run over by a vehicle, and multiple subjects got into a physical altercation, one suspect had a baseball bat and another suspect used mace/pepper spray.

As multiple suspects were assaulting one victim laying on the ground, a citizen fired a handgun multiple times in an attempt to end the assault. The witness reported once the citizen fired the weapon, the suspects ran away.

No one was shot, and no other victims were transported by emergency medical personnel.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, their Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Crews from Hollywood and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments, along with St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hughesville, and Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squads responded to the scene.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>