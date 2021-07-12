St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Death Investigation in Piney Point

On Monday, July 12, 2021, at approximately 12:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 17800 block of St. George’s Park Road in Piney Point, for the reported one not breathing.

The 911 caller reported someone dropped off a deceased subject at the residence, dispatchers began giving CPR instructions to the caller.

Crews arrived on the scene and announced CPR in progress. At least one dose of Naloxone was administered on the scene, however, the male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and their Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.