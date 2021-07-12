Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad’s Hosting Fundraising Brick Paver Campaign for New Station

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad’s Fundraising Committee is excited to announce a Brick Paver Campaign in support of our new station.

In 2013, just as they did 52 years before, the Membership determined that our station did not meet our current and future space requirements. Seven years after establishing a New Building Committee, the SDVFDRS broke ground for its new station located along side our existing location.

The new Station will provide the space needed to support the Community for the next fifty plus years including administrative, training, and conference room spaces; properly sized apparatus bays; additional EMS, Fire, turn-out gear, and administrative storage; and DECON and exercise rooms.

The entrance to the new station will be paved with bricks, engraved with the names of community members and supporting businesses. This is a beautiful and everlasting way to show your support of our community’s Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Auxiliary service.

Brick pavers can be purchased as follows:

$150 – 4×8 brick with up to 3 lines and 18 characters per line

$350 – 8×8 brick with up to 3 lines and 18 characters per line

$400 – 8×8 brick with logo and up to 3 lines and 18 characters per line

Donors who make a gift of more than $1,000 will be recognized on a plaque inside the new station’s main entrance.

If you are interested in contributing to our new station fundraiser, please contact one of the committee members below or at brickfundraiser@sdvfdrs.org.

Online contributions can be made at https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/SDVFDRS. Donations are tax deductible as we are a 501(c)(3) organization.

Thank you for your consideration and continued support!

DeeDee Johnson, Fundraising Committee Chairman – 240-561-2750

Stephanie Boyd, Fundraising Committee Member – 301-481-9879

