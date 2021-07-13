Patrol Officer Locate and Recover Loaded Firearm and Narcotics During Traffic Stop in Waldorf

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 11:30 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Vivian Adams Drive and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, after observing a traffic violation.

Officers located a loaded 9mm “ghost” gun from the driver’s waistband.

In addition, they found 100 grams of marijuana, prescription narcotics, a scale, and drug distribution paraphernalia.

Dillon Reid David Malave, 24, of Fort Washington, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, and other related charges.

Officer Shelton is investigating.

