On June 30, 2021, Trooper First Class J. Powis of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the Walmart, 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD, for a reported theft. Investigation revealed John Courtney, of Leonardtown, stole merchandise from Walmart with a value of approximately $140.

Courtney was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500 – Shoplifting.