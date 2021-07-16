Scammers Imitating St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Center Staff

The Department of Aging & Human Services has been alerted to a scam involving individuals claiming to represent St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Center Staff.

These callers ask seniors if they want to join a senior club and tell the seniors they need a verbal “yes” before they can move forward in registering them.

The Department of Aging & Human Services will never call anyone about joining the Senior Activity Centers unless they are returning a call.

To protect yourself against scam calls, consider following these steps:

• If you don’t recognize the phone number, don’t answer the phone. You can always call back.
• Do not say yes and hang up if you suspect something is wrong, even if you cut the caller off.
• If you answer a call and you suspect it may be a scam, tell the caller you will call them back. If you need to speak to someone to get help after receiving a suspected scam call, you can reach the Department of Aging & Human Services, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050.

Your safety is our priority, if you need more information or assistance, please contact the Department of Aging & Human Services at 301-475-4200 ext. 1050

