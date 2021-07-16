Charles County Sheriff’s Office Invites County Residents to Participate in 2021 Citizens Police Academy

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its 2021 Citizens Police Academy (CPA) class, set to begin in September. This 12-week program will begin on September 15, 2021, and will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through December 8, 2021, with the exception of Wednesday, November 25. The classes will be held in various locations, to include the CCSO Headquarters, District 3 Station, Community Services Annex, Crime Lab, Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, and the Charles County Courthouse.

“The Citizens Police Academy is one of the most valuable programs that we host,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. “It enhances the relationship between police and the community, it gives community members the opportunity to go behind the scenes of the CCSO, and it allows us to connect with people and understand their perception of law enforcement. We’re proud to bring CPA back for our sixth year.”

Participants will learn about a wide range of topics, including:

• Patrol Procedures

• Narcotics Investigations

• Forensic Evidence

• Criminal Law

• Juvenile Issues

• Use of Force

• Criminal Investigations

• Search and Seizure

Participants will get hands-on experiences to include a Firearms Training Simulator (FATS) and crime scene processing. They will also have the opportunity to ride with a police officer and to experience policing from an officer’s perspective. Participation in the Ride-along Program is not required but is strongly encouraged.

The Citizens Police Academy is a valuable opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning more about the realities of policing. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and residents of Charles County. Individuals who wish to apply will be subject to a background check. This program is free of charge. There are a limited number of seats available, so anyone interested in participating in the CPA should submit their application as soon as possible.

Additional information and applications for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy can be found on our website at www.ccso.us/citizens-police-academy. Applications are due no later than August 13, 2021, and should be mailed to:

Charles County Sheriff’s Office

6915 Crain Highway

PO Box 189

La Plata, MD 20646

Attn: Human Resources

Additional questions about the program or application process should be directed to Captain Robert Kiesel at KieselR@ccso.us.