Three Motorcyclists Arrested After Fleeing And Eluding Police In Calvert County

On July 5, 2021, Cpl. Robshaw of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 4 and Rt. 260 on three motorcycles detected travelling at a speed of 110 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

Deputies in the area activated lights and sirens in an attempt to get the bikes to pull over. The bikes accelerated and continued southbound weaving in and out of traffic and driving down the center of the road in between vehicles. The motorcycles were last seen at a high rate travelling down Ferry Landing Road.

A call from a resident on Ferry Landing Road later determined the operators of the motorcycles were hiding in a barn nearby. Deputies arrived on scene and observed two males and a female with 3 bikes inside the barn.

The operators identified as Donte Glenn Frazier, 34 of Landover, Justin Addison Brickhouse, 32 of Ft. Washington, and Vanessa Donella Fenner, 37 of Silver Spring, who were taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Negligent Driving, and Reckless Driving in addition to other traffic related charges.